102,886 Shares in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Bought by Amitell Capital Pte Ltd

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 102,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. Star Bulk Carriers makes up approximately 1.9% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned 0.10% of Star Bulk Carriers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 1,102.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 2,458.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $21.06. 404,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,924. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.04 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 39.38% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

