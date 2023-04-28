1,121 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after acquiring an additional 451,493 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,905,000 after acquiring an additional 427,561 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,503,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 523.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after purchasing an additional 407,609 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 571,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,975,000 after purchasing an additional 359,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock opened at $232.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

