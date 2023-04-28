1,280 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Bought by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.1 %

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $128.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.51 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

