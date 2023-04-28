14,250 Shares in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Purchased by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Aramark Price Performance

ARMK stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.22. The company had a trading volume of 706,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,760. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

