16,342 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 170,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $16,755,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.17. 1,818,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,054,313. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average of $97.81. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

