1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.03

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.03 and last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 4796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRCE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.21 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,861.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 138.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 131.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in 1st Source by 407.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in 1st Source by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

