2,098 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,064,000 after purchasing an additional 89,927 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Global Payments by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,185,000 after purchasing an additional 157,380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,204,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,296,000 after buying an additional 198,834 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,173,000 after buying an additional 1,186,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,531,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,475,000 after buying an additional 71,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN opened at $109.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.30 and a 200 day moving average of $106.02. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $143.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

