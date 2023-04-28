2,808 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Acquired by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 928.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.70. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The company has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 40.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

