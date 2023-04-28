28,189 Shares in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Purchased by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000. Partners Bancorp makes up 0.6% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Partners Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in Partners Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Partners Bancorp by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp by 40.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Partners Bancorp alerts:

Partners Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTRS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930. Partners Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $131.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Partners Bancorp Announces Dividend

Partners Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 20.06%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.