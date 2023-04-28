2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TWOU. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded 2U from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.40 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on 2U from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.13.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $5.39 on Thursday. 2U has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in 2U by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in 2U by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of 2U by 10.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 420,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

