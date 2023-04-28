2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

2U (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 69.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on 2U from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

2U Price Performance

Shares of TWOU opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $427.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.21. 2U has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.68 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2U

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $9,215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,739,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,476 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in 2U by 100.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,571,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 786,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in 2U during the third quarter valued at $4,320,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter worth $4,000,000.

2U Company Profile

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.