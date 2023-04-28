2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at BMO Capital Markets

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 69.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on 2U from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Shares of TWOU opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $427.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.21. 2U has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.68 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $9,215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,739,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,476 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in 2U by 100.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,571,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 786,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in 2U during the third quarter valued at $4,320,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter worth $4,000,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

