2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Upgraded to Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $7.40 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $5.39 on Thursday. 2U has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.68 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. Research analysts predict that 2U will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in 2U by 106.0% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 27,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,387 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,880,000 after purchasing an additional 159,590 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 2U by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 12,334 shares during the period.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

