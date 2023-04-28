3,222 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in Simon Property Group by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 503,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after purchasing an additional 219,900 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $401,354,890,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 134,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $110.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.42.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

