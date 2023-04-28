36,131 Shares in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Bought by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after buying an additional 593,721 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 9.8% during the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,398,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,490,000 after purchasing an additional 841,251 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cano Health by 133.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cano Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,415,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CANO shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Insider Activity at Cano Health

Cano Health Stock Performance

In other Cano Health news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $29,960.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 802,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 54.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CANO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 428,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,577,563. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Cano Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CANO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.