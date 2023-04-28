3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 33.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Up 0.2 %

3M stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.59. The stock had a trading volume of 876,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,551. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.02. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

About 3M



3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.



