3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.91 billion-$32.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.81 billion.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,463. 3M has a one year low of $100.16 and a one year high of $154.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.69.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in 3M by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 37.4% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.