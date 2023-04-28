3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50 to $9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -6% to -2% yr/yr or $32.175 billion to $33.544 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.91 billion.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.20. 1,645,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,369. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.34 and its 200 day moving average is $116.02. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. 3M has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 73,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

