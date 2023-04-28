4,055 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Bought by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.63. 214,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,513. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.46. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

