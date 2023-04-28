44,303 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Bought by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,095,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,566,000 after purchasing an additional 432,479 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,365,000 after buying an additional 244,569 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,211,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,063,000 after acquiring an additional 139,777 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,085.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,081,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,326,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,879. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $60.05. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

