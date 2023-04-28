5,330 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of BIV opened at $76.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

