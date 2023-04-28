6,064 Shares in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Bought by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth $103,029,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in GeoPark by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in GeoPark by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeoPark Stock Performance

Shares of GPRK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.85. 23,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,647. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $625.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. GeoPark Limited has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

GeoPark Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

