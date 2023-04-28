651 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,828 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after acquiring an additional 930,095 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 461,005 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,872,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9,682.1% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,616,000 after purchasing an additional 178,538 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $380.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $391.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

