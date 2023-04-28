ABBC Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22.00 Million (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. One ABBC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABBC Coin has a total market capitalization of $138.52 million and approximately $22.00 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ABBC Coin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABBC Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ABBC Coin Coin Profile

ABBC Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,345,331,277 coins. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog.

Buying and Selling ABBC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “ABBC Coin is a payment platform built on a hybrid blockchain technology that combines the best features of PoW and PoS consensus mechanisms to provide fast and secure transactions. It is used to facilitate payments for products and services offered by the platform, as well as to incentivize network participation and reward node operators. ABBC Coin was created by a team of developers led by Jason Daniel Paul Philip and is used to enable various services and features within the ABBC ecosystem, including an e-commerce platform, a payment gateway, and a digital wallet. Overall, ABBC Coin aims to provide fast and secure transactions for its users while offering a variety of products and services that enable them to transact with cryptocurrencies easily and efficiently.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABBC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABBC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABBC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABBC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.