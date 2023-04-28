AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.72-11.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.56.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $151.12. 7,081,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,087,432. The stock has a market cap of $266.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.75.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Momentum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

