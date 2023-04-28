Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 164.6% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,483,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,012,000 after acquiring an additional 923,067 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $28,751,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 17.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,026,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,433,000 after purchasing an additional 298,324 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 225.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 317,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,861,000 after purchasing an additional 219,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,490,000 after buying an additional 194,879 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ACHC stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,773. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $89.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACHC. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

