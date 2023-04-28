Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

NYSE ACN opened at $275.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $322.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.63.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Profile



Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

