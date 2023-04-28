Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Accuray Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of ARAY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.34. 994,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,079. The stock has a market cap of $318.97 million, a P/E ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. Accuray has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Accuray will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Accuray Company Profile
Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.
