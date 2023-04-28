Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.47

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.47 and traded as high as $2.80. Accuray shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 282,146 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Accuray Stock Up 5.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.97 million, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accuray
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Accuray during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Accuray by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Accuray
Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.
