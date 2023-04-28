Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Acme United Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. Acme United has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $93.53 million, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $44.10 million for the quarter.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acme United

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Acme United by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 0.3% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 400,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,210,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Acme United by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

Featured Stories

