Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.79.
NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.61 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42.
In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 919.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
