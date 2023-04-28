Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.79.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.61 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 919.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.