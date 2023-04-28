AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,280,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the March 31st total of 10,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days. Approximately 18.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other AdaptHealth news, insider Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 540,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $11,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,805,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,703,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 164,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,843. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AHCO. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

