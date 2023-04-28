Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,187 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,634 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $371.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $360.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

