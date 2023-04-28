Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,281 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $53,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $372.61. The company had a trading volume of 509,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,528. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $170.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,304 shares of company stock worth $1,931,634. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

