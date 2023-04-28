AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.82 and last traded at $23.82. Approximately 88 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 2,540.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (BEDZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US hotels, resorts, cruise lines and their sub-industries. BEDZ was launched on Apr 20, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

