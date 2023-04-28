African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.40

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 3491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

African Gold Acquisition Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On African Gold Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter worth $30,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter worth $124,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in African Gold Acquisition by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 93,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 58,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About African Gold Acquisition

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

