Aion (AION) Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (AION) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $634,425.94 and approximately $321.86 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00139385 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00064298 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00032471 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00039984 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003445 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

