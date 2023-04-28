Aion Trading Up 26.6% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $674,137.11 and $356.39 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00137266 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00063858 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00033039 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00039025 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000151 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003386 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

