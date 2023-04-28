Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.59

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $1.66. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 7,228 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFLYY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.64.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM Stock Up 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Air France-KLM SA engages in providing passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its services include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. It operates through the following business segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.