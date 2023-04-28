Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO F Thomson Leighton Purchases 308 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.41 per share, for a total transaction of $25,074.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,797,165.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.47 per share, with a total value of $25,033.05.

On Monday, April 24th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.91 per share, with a total value of $25,001.19.

On Friday, April 21st, F Thomson Leighton acquired 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $25,022.82.

On Wednesday, April 19th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.80 per share, with a total value of $25,005.60.

On Monday, April 17th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 303 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.54 per share, with a total value of $25,009.62.

On Friday, April 14th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,066.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,018.84.

On Monday, April 10th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.98.

On Wednesday, April 5th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,064.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, F Thomson Leighton acquired 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,035.12.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,314. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $115.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average is $83.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.



