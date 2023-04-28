Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.08.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.8% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 33,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.