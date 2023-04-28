Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Laurentian downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of AGI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,405. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $13.81.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,900,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,943,000 after buying an additional 3,088,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,641,000 after purchasing an additional 256,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,275,000 after purchasing an additional 579,511 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 863,013 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,302,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.