Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AIN opened at $91.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.97. Albany International has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $115.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.60 and its 200-day moving average is $97.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $193,667.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Albany International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Albany International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

