Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP opened at $39.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.28. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $42.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

