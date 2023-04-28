Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 39.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Align Technology by 11.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $4.61 on Friday, hitting $322.34. 475,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,473. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $368.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.80.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $901.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.80.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

