Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $354.80.

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $317.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.97 and a 200 day moving average of $259.80. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $368.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.27 million. Research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $974,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after acquiring an additional 889,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading

