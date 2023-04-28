Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

ALKS opened at $28.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

