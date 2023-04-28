Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Allegion updated its FY23 guidance to $6.55-6.75 EPS.

Allegion Stock Down 1.0 %

Allegion stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.27. 73,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.87. Allegion has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $123.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.13. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Allegion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Allegion by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 922,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,260,000 after acquiring an additional 115,003 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,640,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,206 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,818,000 after purchasing an additional 34,161 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.22.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

