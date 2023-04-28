Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives $58.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $55.10 on Friday. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

