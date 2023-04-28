Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ALSN stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,641. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 9,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $434,889.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,981.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 9,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $434,889.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,981.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,900. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 9,480.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

