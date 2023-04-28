Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $45.59, but opened at $47.86. Allison Transmission shares last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 152,942 shares.

The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

ALSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $289,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,233.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,900. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 299,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

